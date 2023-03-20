Kalibr missiles, which the occupiers were carrying by railway, were destroyed in Dzhankoi

On the evening of 20 March, Russian cruise missiles were destroyed in the Russian-occupied Dzhankoi in the north of Crimea, Ukrainian military intelligence said.

Source: Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine

Quote: "An explosion in the city of Dzhankoi in the north of the temporarily occupied Crimea destroyed Russian cruise missiles Kalibr during their transport by railway."

Details: The intelligence service stated that "mysterious ‘cotton’ [Russian propaganda, initially refusing to use the word ‘vzryv’ (explosion), used ‘khlopok’ (a bang) instead. However, ‘khlopok’ also means ‘cotton’, and this has since become a meme - ed.] continues the process of Russia's demilitarisation and prepares the Ukrainian peninsula of Crimea for liberation."

Previously, Crimeans wrote about a series of explosions they heard in Dzhankoi on social media. There were rumours that a drone had been shot down.

Reference: Kalibr – missiles designed for launching from surface ships of the Russian Black Sea Fleet. The range of damage is more than 2,500 kilometres against land targets and 375 kilometres against sea targets.

