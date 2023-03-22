Air defence deployed in Kyiv Oblast

Air defence forces are operating in Kyiv Oblast, repelling Russian drone attacks.

Source: Kyiv Oblast Military Administration on Telegram

Quote: "Air defence forces are operating in the oblast! Maintain informational silence and do not film or post the operation of air defence systems on social media."

Background:

Air-raid warnings were issued in the city of Kyiv and a number of Ukrainian oblasts on the night of 21-22 March.

The Kyiv Oblast Military Administration reported the threat of a Russian air attack.

