Overnight attack by Russian drones: air defence down all targets around Kyiv
Wednesday, 22 March 2023, 05:23
Ukrainian air defence forces have destroyed all targets around the city of Kyiv during an overnight Russian air attack on Ukraine.
Source: Kyiv City Military Administration citing Serhii Popko, Head of the Administration, on Telegram
Quote: "Tonight, the terrorist country once again launched its deadly UAVs, targeting our capital. Preliminary reports indicate that these were Shahed loitering munitions.
All targets identified in the airspace around Kyiv were destroyed by our air defence forces."
Details: Preliminary information from Popko indicates that there were no casualties or damage.
Background:
- Air-raid warnings were issued in the city of Kyiv and a number of Ukrainian oblasts on the night of 21-22 March.
- Air defence systems were activated in Kyiv, Khmelnytskyi and Zhytomyr oblasts following a Russian attack.
