All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russia may conduct another offensive in the coming weeks

Iryna BalachukWednesday, 22 March 2023, 10:41
Russia may conduct another offensive in the coming weeks

The United States expects the coming weeks of the war to be critical, as Russia will try to attack again, possibly on different fronts. 

Source: John Kirby, Coordinator for Strategic Communications at the National Security Council at the White House, quoted by CNN

Quote from CNN: "Kirby said the coming weeks would be ‘critical’ in the war and the US expected Russian President Vladimir Putin would ‘try to mount another offensive and maybe along many different vectors’."

Advertisement:

Quote from Kirby: "We have got to make sure that we are doing everything we can to make sure Ukraine is ready for that."

Details: Kirby said the US wants to ensure Ukrainians can defend themselves against any renewed Russian offensive while also having the flexibility to "conduct offensive operations of their own at a time and place and a size and a scale of their choosing."

That's why, according to Kirby, the US is now training Ukrainian forces, so Ukraine is increasing its training in things like the Patriot air defence system.

"We’re doing everything we can to make sure that they’re ready as best they can be before these critical weeks and months ahead," Kirby summed up.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

updatedOver 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

All News
RECENT NEWS
19:06
Establish an international tribunal or court for Ukraine on the crime of aggression - time is of the Eessence
18:34
Air defence downs Russian missile over Zaporizhzhia Oblast
17:56
Ukrainian soldier and movie industry employee Ruslan Volodin dies in combat
17:34
Russian militant to remain in custody in Finland despite Ukraine seeking his extradition
17:24
Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint
17:11
Leaders of Baltic countries expect cancellation of decision to allow Russian athletes compete at Olympics
16:48
Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US
16:43
Slovak hauliers block lorry traffic at border with Ukraine again
16:28
Hungary undermines EU unity – Lithuanian President
16:24
PACE to hold meeting on situation with Ukrainian children, in particular those taken to Russia
All News
Advertisement: