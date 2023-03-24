Ukraine's Armed Forces repel around 80 Russian attacks in 24 hours – General Staff report

The Armed Forces of Ukraine have repelled more than 79 Russian attacks on five fronts and struck clusters of the Russian military over the past day.

Source: General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces morning report on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 24 March 2023.

Quote: "The enemy is focusing its main efforts on conducting offensive operations on the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, Marinka and Shakhtarsk fronts. Thanks to professional and coordinated actions, our defenders have repelled over 79 enemy attacks in these areas."

Details: Over the past day, Russian occupiers delivered 37 air and four missile attacks, one of which was on Kramatorsk. The Russians also carried out 82 attacks using multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS).



The invaders deployed mortars and tubed artillery to fire on more than 20 settlements, including Tymonovychi in Chernihiv Oblast, Zarutske and Popivka in Sumy Oblast, and Morozova Dolyna, Strilecha, Hlyboke, Krasne, Ternova, Starytsia, Zemlianky, Kreidianka, Vilkhuvatka, Sheviakivka, Ambarne and Bolohivka in Kharkiv Oblast.

On the Kupiansk and Lyman fronts, the Russians deployed artillery to fire in and around Hrianykivka, Kupiansk, Krokhmalne, Tabaivka and Terny in Kharkiv Oblast, Novoselivske, Stelmakhivka, Makiivka, Nevske, Pishchane and Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast, and Hryhorivka, Verkhnokamianske and Spirne in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Bakhmut front, the Russians continued to storm Bakhmut. It was in the vicinity of this city that the largest number of combat engagements took place on the aforementioned front over the last day. In addition, Russian attacks were repelled in the vicinity of Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Bohdanivka and Predtechyne in Donetsk Oblast. In total, more than 15 settlements came under Russian fire, including Vasiukivka, Minkivka, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Hryhorivka, Bohdanivka, Bakhmut, Ivanivske, Predtechyne, Zalizne, Pivnichne and New-York in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Avdiivka, Marinka and Shakhtarsk fronts, the Russians carried out unsuccessful offensive actions in the direction of settlements of Novokalynove, Novobakhmutivka, Stepove, Avdiivka, Sieverne, Pervomaiske, Marinka and Novomykhailivka in Donetsk Oblast. The settlements of Novokalynove, Novobakhmutivka, Stepove, Kamianka, Avdiivka, Netailove, Lastochkyne, Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Marinka, Vuhledar, Velyka Novosilka, Orlivka, Novomykhailivka and Prechystivka in Donetsk Oblast came under Russian fire.

On the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson fronts, the Russians continue to be on the defensive. At the same time, the invaders carried out intensive attacks on the settlements of Olhivske, Malynivka, Chervone, Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Charivne, Bilohiria, Mala Tokmachka, Novodanylivka, Orikhove, Novoandriivka, Stepove and Kamianske in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, as well as Chervonyi Maiak, Beryslav, Lvove, Novotiahynka, Antonivka and the city of Kherson.

Over the past day, the Ukrainian Air Force carried out 12 strikes on clusters of Russian personnel and military equipment. Ukrainian defenders also shot down two Kh-59 guided missiles and 4 UAVs of various types.

In addition, units from Rocket Forces and Artillery hit a Russian command post, a cluster of manpower, weapons and military equipment, an anti-aircraft missile system and two fuel and lubricant depots.

