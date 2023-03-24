All Sections
Five Russian drones strike Kryvyi Rih

Olha HlushchenkoFriday, 24 March 2023, 06:34
Serhii Lysak, Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, has reported that Russian forces attacked Kryvyi Rih with drones, with five UAVs striking their targets.

Source: Lysak on Telegram

Quote: "One Shahed drone was shot down by the military from Air Command Skhid (East).

At the same time, five UAVs struck their targets."

Details: Lysak noted that the Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih with drones on the night of 24 March.

According to the head of the oblast military administration, there were no casualties as a result of the attacks.

Lysak added that the aftermath of the attack is being ascertained.

