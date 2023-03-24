All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Five Russian drones strike Kryvyi Rih

Olha HlushchenkoFriday, 24 March 2023, 07:34
Five Russian drones strike Kryvyi Rih

Serhii Lysak, Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, has reported that Russian forces attacked Kryvyi Rih with drones, with five UAVs striking their targets.

Source: Lysak on Telegram

Quote: "One Shahed drone was shot down by the military from Air Command Skhid (East).

At the same time, five UAVs struck their targets."

Details: Lysak noted that the Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih with drones on the night of 24 March.

According to the head of the oblast military administration, there were no casualties as a result of the attacks.

Lysak added that the aftermath of the attack is being ascertained.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Kremlin predicts long hybrid war, so Russians should "unite around Putin"

Russian-linked church explains how it might be able to remain in Kyiv Monastery of the Caves despite eviction order

Russian-linked church appeals eviction from Kyiv Monastery of the Caves

Zelenskyy explains why it is important to win the battle for Bakhmut

Zelenskyy invites Xi Jinping to Ukraine: We are ready to see him here

Pentagon names "main need of Ukrainians" on battlefield

All News
RECENT NEWS
14:39
Partisans help Armed Forces of Ukraine to attack three control points and storages of Russia – National Resistance Center
14:38
Russia starts drills with Yars ICBM launch systems with claimed effective range of 11,000 km
14:16
Russian special services used teenagers to "mine" facilities in Ukraine – Security Service of Ukraine
14:07
Total control: Intelligence monitors nuclear weapon deployment in Belarus
13:50
Swedish Foreign Affairs Ministry summons Russian ambassador after NATO accession threats
13:49
Former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Trump's likely rival, to visit Ukraine
13:45
IAEA Director General Grossi arrives at occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant
13:43
Ukrainian Defence Minister tweets video of Marder vehicles in Ukraine and drives one of them himself
13:33
Medvedchuk-linked organisation illegally using Ukrainska Pravda brand – Chesno Movement
13:23
Ukrainians will be able to see artefacts from Moskva cruiser on anniversary of its sinking
All News