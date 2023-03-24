All Sections
Russian occupiers sell their property in Crimea and evacuate their families

Olena RoshchinaFriday, 24 March 2023, 19:15
Russian occupiers sell their property in Crimea and evacuate their families

Andrii Yusov, spokesman for Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence, said that Russian occupation authorities in Crimea have started evacuating from the Ukrainian peninsula.

Source: Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence on Facebook, citing Andrii Yusov on Freedom TV channel

Details: The Defence Intelligence spokesman said that Russian authorities and officials from the Russian occupation administration in Crimea are rushing to sell their property and evacuate their families from the peninsula.

"Meanwhile, they tell the rank and file officials not to worry, that everything is fine and everything is under control… All this resembles the [Russians saying] that their ‘special operation’ is going according to the plan…" Yusov said.

Quote from Yusov: "Families linked to the Russians are being evacuated, and quite urgently. This is food for thought for everyone who tied their lives to Putin’s malicious ruscist regime. They better leave Crimea while they still can."

Details: The Defence Intelligence spokesman recalled that the day before, on 23 March, a message was broadcast on the radio in Sevastopol, Crimea, urging local residents – especially those who collaborated with the Russian occupation regime – to prepare to evacuate.

Quote from Yusov: "The peninsula has to be liberated and the legitimate Ukrainian government has to regain control over it in order for peace and order to reign there. Crimea has to return to Ukraine, and this will absolutely happen very soon. So everyone working for Russia would really do better if they leave the territory of Ukraine’s Crimea now."

