Russia gives up on further offensive and focuses on deterring defence forces

Olha HlushchenkoSaturday, 25 March 2023, 02:36
According to Bloomberg, the Kremlin has abandoned plans for a further offensive in Ukraine this spring, so Russians will focus on deterring a Ukrainian counteroffensive.

Source: Bloomberg

Details: The publication notes that Russia made this decision after failing to gain significant ground. Thus, Russia's military command decided to focus on deterring the counteroffensive of the Armed Forces, which is expected to begin soon.

Bloomberg, citing its sources, writes that in preparation for a long struggle, the Kremlin aims to recruit up to 400,000 contract servicemen this year to replenish its ranks.

According to these sources, the ambitious recruiting campaign would allow the Kremlin to avoid another forced mobilisation of reservists as it ramps up the campaign to re-elect President Vladimir Putin later this year, the people said. 

Last autumn's call-up shook public confidence and triggered an exodus of as many as a million Russians from the country.

Even with the battlefield and political challenges, Putin has signaled he's confident Russia will be able to outlast Ukraine's supporters in the US and Europe, betting that if his forces are able to prevent another breakthrough by Ukrainian troops in the coming months, the backup for Kyiv will weaken. 

The publication also notes that, according to Ukrainian and Western officials, almost all of the 300,000 Russians mobilised in the fall are now on the battlefield, but Russia has not managed to capture a single major city in recent months.

Ukraine, meanwhile, is planning to launch a major counteroffensive in the coming months with troops fresh from training in Europe and the US and using newly supplied tanks, armored vehicles and other weapons.

The US officials assume Kyiv may seek to break through Russian supply lines and sever the land bridge of occupied territory that now links Crimea to the Russian mainland.

The publication also notes that to replenish and expand its ranks, Russia has already begun the recruiting campaign for contract soldiers, who serve for terms up to several years to get paid.

Local officials have been given quotas for recruiting and are issuing summonses to potential volunteers.

"But some officials said the goal of attracting 400,000 contract soldiers this year is likely to be unrealistic. That's roughly equal to the total number of professional troops Russia had before the invasion was launched on 24 February 2022," they point out.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

