Russian marine brigade destroyed and reconstituted 8 times since beginning of full-scale war – ISW

The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) reports that the Russian 155th Marine Brigade has been destroyed and reconstituted 8 times since the beginning of the full-scale war.

Source: ISW



Details: As the Institute's report reads, the Russian military leadership was criticised for continuing to attack the city of Vuhledar, Donetsk Oblast, with ineffective frontal attacks using human-wave style attacks.

Russian troops are unable to maintain any significant rate of advance anywhere on the front line using human wave attacks, the report says.

Experts add that the Russian 155th Marine Brigade has been destroyed and reconstituted as many as eight times since the beginning of the full-scale war, largely due to losses suffered during the long battles for Vuhledar.

