All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russian marine brigade destroyed and reconstituted 8 times since beginning of full-scale war – ISW

Olha HlushchenkoSaturday, 25 March 2023, 07:44
Russian marine brigade destroyed and reconstituted 8 times since beginning of full-scale war – ISW

The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) reports that the Russian 155th Marine Brigade has been destroyed and reconstituted 8 times since the beginning of the full-scale war.

Source: ISW

Details: As the Institute's report reads, the Russian military leadership was criticised for continuing to attack the city of Vuhledar, Donetsk Oblast, with ineffective frontal attacks using human-wave style attacks.

Russian troops are unable to maintain any significant rate of advance anywhere on the front line using human wave attacks, the report says.

Experts add that the Russian 155th Marine Brigade has been destroyed and reconstituted as many as eight times since the beginning of the full-scale war, largely due to losses suffered during the long battles for Vuhledar.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Advertisement:

Kremlin predicts long hybrid war, so Russians should "unite around Putin"

Russian-linked church explains how it might be able to remain in Kyiv Monastery of the Caves despite eviction order

Russian-linked church appeals eviction from Kyiv Monastery of the Caves

Zelenskyy explains why it is important to win the battle for Bakhmut

Zelenskyy invites Xi Jinping to Ukraine: We are ready to see him here

Pentagon names "main need of Ukrainians" on battlefield

All News
RECENT NEWS
15:18
Ukraine's military destroy boat of Russian sabotage and reconnaissance group near Dnipro Islands
14:39
Partisans help Armed Forces of Ukraine to attack three control points and storages of Russia – National Resistance Center
14:38
Russia starts drills with Yars ICBM launch systems with claimed effective range of 11,000 km
14:16
Russian special services used teenagers to "mine" facilities in Ukraine – Security Service of Ukraine
14:07
Total control: Intelligence monitors nuclear weapon deployment in Belarus
13:50
Swedish Foreign Affairs Ministry summons Russian ambassador after NATO accession threats
13:49
Former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Trump's likely rival, to visit Ukraine
13:45
IAEA Director General Grossi arrives at occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant
13:43
Ukrainian Defence Minister tweets video of Marder vehicles in Ukraine and drives one of them himself
13:33
Medvedchuk-linked organisation illegally using Ukrainska Pravda brand – Chesno Movement
All News