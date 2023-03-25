All Sections
Russians fire more than 300 shells in Kherson Oblast in one day, there are casualties

Olha HlushchenkoSaturday, 25 March 2023, 06:54
Over the past day, the Russians fired 301 projectiles from heavy artillery and Grad MLRS on Kherson Oblast, killing 2 people and wounding another 6.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of the Kherson Oblast Military Administration on Telegram

Quote: "Over the past day, the enemy carried out 67 attacks, firing 301 projectiles from heavy artillery and Grads.

Details: According to the Oblast Military Administration, the occupiers hit the city of Kherson 7 times.

Prokudin noted that 23 projectiles hit residential quarters, private and apartment buildings, and a medical facility.

There are casualties as a result of these attacks: two people were killed, six more injured.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

