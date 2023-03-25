All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russians fire more than 300 shells in Kherson Oblast in one day, there are casualties

Olha HlushchenkoSaturday, 25 March 2023, 07:54
Russians fire more than 300 shells in Kherson Oblast in one day, there are casualties

Over the past day, the Russians fired 301 projectiles from heavy artillery and Grad MLRS on Kherson Oblast, killing 2 people and wounding another 6.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of the Kherson Oblast Military Administration on Telegram

Quote: "Over the past day, the enemy carried out 67 attacks, firing 301 projectiles from heavy artillery and Grads.

Details: According to the Oblast Military Administration, the occupiers hit the city of Kherson 7 times.

Prokudin noted that 23 projectiles hit residential quarters, private and apartment buildings, and a medical facility.

There are casualties as a result of these attacks: two people were killed, six more injured.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Advertisement:

Kremlin predicts long hybrid war, so Russians should "unite around Putin"

Russian-linked church explains how it might be able to remain in Kyiv Monastery of the Caves despite eviction order

Russian-linked church appeals eviction from Kyiv Monastery of the Caves

Zelenskyy explains why it is important to win the battle for Bakhmut

Zelenskyy invites Xi Jinping to Ukraine: We are ready to see him here

Pentagon names "main need of Ukrainians" on battlefield

All News
RECENT NEWS
15:18
Ukraine's military destroy boat of Russian sabotage and reconnaissance group near Dnipro Islands
14:39
Partisans help Armed Forces of Ukraine to attack three control points and storages of Russia – National Resistance Center
14:38
Russia starts drills with Yars ICBM launch systems with claimed effective range of 11,000 km
14:16
Russian special services used teenagers to "mine" facilities in Ukraine – Security Service of Ukraine
14:07
Total control: Intelligence monitors nuclear weapon deployment in Belarus
13:50
Swedish Foreign Affairs Ministry summons Russian ambassador after NATO accession threats
13:49
Former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Trump's likely rival, to visit Ukraine
13:45
IAEA Director General Grossi arrives at occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant
13:43
Ukrainian Defence Minister tweets video of Marder vehicles in Ukraine and drives one of them himself
13:33
Medvedchuk-linked organisation illegally using Ukrainska Pravda brand – Chesno Movement
All News