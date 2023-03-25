Russians fire more than 300 shells in Kherson Oblast in one day, there are casualties

Over the past day, the Russians fired 301 projectiles from heavy artillery and Grad MLRS on Kherson Oblast, killing 2 people and wounding another 6.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of the Kherson Oblast Military Administration on Telegram

Quote: "Over the past day, the enemy carried out 67 attacks, firing 301 projectiles from heavy artillery and Grads.

Details: According to the Oblast Military Administration, the occupiers hit the city of Kherson 7 times.

Prokudin noted that 23 projectiles hit residential quarters, private and apartment buildings, and a medical facility.

There are casualties as a result of these attacks: two people were killed, six more injured.

