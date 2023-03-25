All Sections
Russia reduces number of its warships in Black Sea

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 25 March 2023, 10:44
There were two Kalibr cruise missile carriers in the Black Sea as of the morning of 25 March, with a total firing capacity of up to 8 missiles.

Source: Operational Command Pivden (South) on Facebook

Quote: "Russia's ship grouping in the Black Sea has been reduced to 10 units in the morning [25 March].

The surface launchers have been moved to their basing points. Two submarines are deployed at sea, with a total firing capacity of up to 8 Kalibr [missiles]".

Details: However, the report emphasises that the threat of missile attacks remains high.

Advertisement: