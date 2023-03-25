Zelenskyy says he wants to talk to Xi Jinping, but didn't receive return offer

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said he sent a straight message through diplomatic channels that he wanted to talk to Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

Source: Zelenskyy, in an interview with a Japanese news agency Yomiuri

Quote from Zelenskyy: "I did not get a proposal from China to mediate. I didn't get the proposal to meet.

I also, by diplomatic channels, gave straight messages that I want to speak with the leader of China."

Details: Zelenskyy voiced scepticism about China's 12-point proposal calling for a ceasefire and peace talks between Russia and Ukraine, saying that "respect of sovereignty and territorial integrity" should come first.

Background:

Mykhailo Podoliak, the advisor to the Head of the Office of the President, said that a conversation between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Chinese leader Xi Jinping was being planned, but there were some difficulties in organising it due to China's position.

The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine believes that China will care for its own interests and will not provide any military assistance to the Russian regime.

Chinese leader Xi Jinping visited Russia, where he met with Vladimir Putin and signed agreements to continue the strategic partnership between the two countries.

At the same time, Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping have issued a joint statement claiming that their countries' relations are not a military-political alliance, are not of a block or confrontational nature, and are not directed against third countries.

