All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Zelenskyy says he wants to talk to Xi Jinping, but didn't receive return offer

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 25 March 2023, 11:18
Zelenskyy says he wants to talk to Xi Jinping, but didn't receive return offer

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said he sent a straight message through diplomatic channels that he wanted to talk to Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

Source: Zelenskyy, in an interview with a Japanese news agency Yomiuri

Quote from Zelenskyy: "I did not get a proposal from China to mediate. I didn't get the proposal to meet.

Advertisement:

I also, by diplomatic channels, gave straight messages that I want to speak with the leader of China."

Details: Zelenskyy voiced scepticism about China's 12-point proposal calling for a ceasefire and peace talks between Russia and Ukraine, saying that "respect of sovereignty and territorial integrity" should come first.

Background:

Mykhailo Podoliak, the advisor to the Head of the Office of the President, said that a conversation between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Chinese leader Xi Jinping was being planned, but there were some difficulties in organising it due to China's position.

The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine believes that China will care for its own interests and will not provide any military assistance to the Russian regime.

Chinese leader Xi Jinping visited Russia, where he met with Vladimir Putin and signed agreements to continue the strategic partnership between the two countries.

At the same time, Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping have issued a joint statement claiming that their countries' relations are not a military-political alliance, are not of a block or confrontational nature, and are not directed against third countries.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

updatedOver 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

All News
RECENT NEWS
19:21
Kuleba on results of meeting with Hungarian Foreign Minister: We've had a sincere conversation
19:06
Establish an international tribunal or court for Ukraine on the crime of aggression - time is of the Eessence
18:46
Ukrainian Defence Minister has frank conversation with Hungarian counterpart
18:34
Air defence downs Russian missile over Zaporizhzhia Oblast
17:56
Ukrainian soldier and movie industry employee Ruslan Volodin dies in combat
17:34
Russian militant to remain in custody in Finland despite Ukraine seeking his extradition
17:24
Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint
17:11
Leaders of Baltic countries expect cancellation of decision to allow Russian athletes compete at Olympics
16:48
Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US
16:43
Slovak hauliers block lorry traffic at border with Ukraine again
All News
Advertisement: