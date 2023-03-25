All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Zelenskyy says he wants to talk to Xi Jinping, but didn't receive return offer

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 25 March 2023, 12:18
Zelenskyy says he wants to talk to Xi Jinping, but didn't receive return offer

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said he sent a straight message through diplomatic channels that he wanted to talk to Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

Source: Zelenskyy, in an interview with a Japanese news agency Yomiuri

Quote from Zelenskyy: "I did not get a proposal from China to mediate. I didn't get the proposal to meet.

I also, by diplomatic channels, gave straight messages that I want to speak with the leader of China."

Details: Zelenskyy voiced scepticism about China's 12-point proposal calling for a ceasefire and peace talks between Russia and Ukraine, saying that "respect of sovereignty and territorial integrity" should come first.

Background:

Mykhailo Podoliak, the advisor to the Head of the Office of the President, said that a conversation between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Chinese leader Xi Jinping was being planned, but there were some difficulties in organising it due to China's position.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine believes that China will care for its own interests and will not provide any military assistance to the Russian regime.

Chinese leader Xi Jinping visited Russia, where he met with Vladimir Putin and signed agreements to continue the strategic partnership between the two countries.

At the same time, Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping have issued a joint statement claiming that their countries' relations are not a military-political alliance, are not of a block or confrontational nature, and are not directed against third countries.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Kremlin predicts long hybrid war, so Russians should "unite around Putin"

Russian-linked church explains how it might be able to remain in Kyiv Monastery of the Caves despite eviction order

Russian-linked church appeals eviction from Kyiv Monastery of the Caves

Zelenskyy explains why it is important to win the battle for Bakhmut

Zelenskyy invites Xi Jinping to Ukraine: We are ready to see him here

Pentagon names "main need of Ukrainians" on battlefield

All News
RECENT NEWS
15:18
Ukraine's military destroy boat of Russian sabotage and reconnaissance group near Dnipro Islands
14:39
Partisans help Armed Forces of Ukraine to attack three control points and storages of Russia – National Resistance Center
14:38
Russia starts drills with Yars ICBM launch systems with claimed effective range of 11,000 km
14:16
Russian special services used teenagers to "mine" facilities in Ukraine – Security Service of Ukraine
14:07
Total control: Intelligence monitors nuclear weapon deployment in Belarus
13:50
Swedish Foreign Affairs Ministry summons Russian ambassador after NATO accession threats
13:49
Former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Trump's likely rival, to visit Ukraine
13:45
IAEA Director General Grossi arrives at occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant
13:43
Ukrainian Defence Minister tweets video of Marder vehicles in Ukraine and drives one of them himself
13:33
Medvedchuk-linked organisation illegally using Ukrainska Pravda brand – Chesno Movement
All News