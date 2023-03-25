All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Massive rotation of Russians in Nova Kakhovka made people believe they left the city – official

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 25 March 2023, 13:13
Massive rotation of Russians in Nova Kakhovka made people believe they left the city – official

The Russian occupiers performed a massive rotation in Nova Kakhovka, Kherson Oblast, which is why it seemed they had left the city, explained Nataliia Humeniuk, a spokeswoman for the defence forces of Ukraine's south.

Source: Humeniuk on the air of the national joint 24/7 newscast

Quote from Humeniuk: "At first, it was a massive rotation, which provoked the understanding that the troops were packing up and leaving.

But some units came out, and others came in.

Basically, such things happen very often in the settlements adjacent to the [Dnipro river's] Left Bank, since Russians use them as places for the restoration of combat units after they return from hot spots.

Background: The General Staff recently reported that all units of the Russian army in the village of Nova Kakhovka left the city. A tour of the nearest premises of the local population for profit preceded this.

Later, the military authority published a new statement saying that Russian units "remain in the city of Nova Kakhovka", and there was no actual withdrawal.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Kremlin predicts long hybrid war, so Russians should "unite around Putin"

Russian-linked church explains how it might be able to remain in Kyiv Monastery of the Caves despite eviction order

Russian-linked church appeals eviction from Kyiv Monastery of the Caves

Zelenskyy explains why it is important to win the battle for Bakhmut

Zelenskyy invites Xi Jinping to Ukraine: We are ready to see him here

Pentagon names "main need of Ukrainians" on battlefield

All News
RECENT NEWS
15:18
Ukraine's military destroy boat of Russian sabotage and reconnaissance group near Dnipro Islands
14:39
Partisans help Armed Forces of Ukraine to attack three control points and storages of Russia – National Resistance Center
14:38
Russia starts drills with Yars ICBM launch systems with claimed effective range of 11,000 km
14:16
Russian special services used teenagers to "mine" facilities in Ukraine – Security Service of Ukraine
14:07
Total control: Intelligence monitors nuclear weapon deployment in Belarus
13:50
Swedish Foreign Affairs Ministry summons Russian ambassador after NATO accession threats
13:49
Former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Trump's likely rival, to visit Ukraine
13:45
IAEA Director General Grossi arrives at occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant
13:43
Ukrainian Defence Minister tweets video of Marder vehicles in Ukraine and drives one of them himself
13:33
Medvedchuk-linked organisation illegally using Ukrainska Pravda brand – Chesno Movement
All News