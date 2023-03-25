All Sections
Massive rotation of Russians in Nova Kakhovka made people believe they left the city – official

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 25 March 2023, 12:13
The Russian occupiers performed a massive rotation in Nova Kakhovka, Kherson Oblast, which is why it seemed they had left the city, explained Nataliia Humeniuk, a spokeswoman for the defence forces of Ukraine's south.

Source: Humeniuk on the air of the national joint 24/7 newscast

Quote from Humeniuk: "At first, it was a massive rotation, which provoked the understanding that the troops were packing up and leaving.

But some units came out, and others came in.

Basically, such things happen very often in the settlements adjacent to the [Dnipro river's] Left Bank, since Russians use them as places for the restoration of combat units after they return from hot spots.

Background: The General Staff recently reported that all units of the Russian army in the village of Nova Kakhovka left the city. A tour of the nearest premises of the local population for profit preceded this.

Later, the military authority published a new statement saying that Russian units "remain in the city of Nova Kakhovka", and there was no actual withdrawal.

