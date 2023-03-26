All Sections
France calls for cancellation of agreement on deployment of Russian nuclear weapons in Belarus

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 26 March 2023, 22:01
France has called for the cancellation of the agreement on deploying Russian tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus.

Source: statement of the French Foreign Ministry

Quote: "France condemns the statement of the Russian President on the agreement between Russia and Belarus on the deployment of nuclear weapons there.

Following Russia's violation of the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty, which led to its termination, and the announcement of the suspension of Russia's participation in the intermediate-range Nuclear Forces Treaty last February, this agreement represents a further erosion of the international arms control architecture and strategic stability in Europe."

Details: France called on Russia to "show the responsibility that is expected of a nuclear power and withdraw from this destabilising agreement."

Background:

