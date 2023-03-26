France calls for cancellation of agreement on deployment of Russian nuclear weapons in Belarus

France has called for the cancellation of the agreement on deploying Russian tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus.

Source: statement of the French Foreign Ministry

Quote: "France condemns the statement of the Russian President on the agreement between Russia and Belarus on the deployment of nuclear weapons there.

Following Russia's violation of the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty, which led to its termination, and the announcement of the suspension of Russia's participation in the intermediate-range Nuclear Forces Treaty last February, this agreement represents a further erosion of the international arms control architecture and strategic stability in Europe."

Details: France called on Russia to "show the responsibility that is expected of a nuclear power and withdraw from this destabilising agreement."

Background:

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!





