Ukraine's Air Force shares footage of Russian drone being shot down

Tetiana LozovenkoTuesday, 28 March 2023, 00:15
The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has shared footage of a Russian drone being shot down over the territory of Ukraine.

Source: Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Details: Ukraine's Air Force has reported that the Russian drone was shot down by fighters from Air Command Tsentr (Centre).

Background:

  • Russian occupation forces deployed drones in an attack on Kyiv Oblast on the night of 27-28 March. The drones were flying over Chernihiv Oblast, which falls under the responsibility of Air Command Tsentr (Centre). Ukraine’s Air Force has confirmed that several drones were shot down in Kyiv Oblast.

