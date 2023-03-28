All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Air defence forces destroy all Russian targets over Kyiv

Ukrainska PravdaTuesday, 28 March 2023, 01:14
Air defence forces destroy all Russian targets over Kyiv

Air defence forces destroyed "all Russian targets" launched towards the capital.

Source: Serhii Popko, Head of Kyiv City Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "The enemy continues to use its tactics of barrage munitions attacks from the north-eastern direction. And this time, the terrorist country again launched its Shahed UAVs in the direction of the capital."

Details: Popko clarified that preliminary air defence forces detected and destroyed all Russian targets in the airspace around Kyiv.

Advertisement:

In addition, he added that a fall of the UAV wreckage was recorded in the Sviatoshynsky district of Kyiv, which caused a fire in a non-residential building in an area of about 200 square metres.

Later, the Kyiv City Military Administration added that about 10 such targets were destroyed around Kyiv.

At 06:59, Popko clarified the information: "In total, all air defence forces detected and destroyed 12 enemy UAVs of this type in the Kyiv airspace!"

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

updatedOver 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

All News
RECENT NEWS
19:21
Kuleba on results of meeting with Hungarian Foreign Minister: We've had a sincere conversation
19:06
Establish an international tribunal or court for Ukraine on the crime of aggression – time is of the Eessence
18:46
Ukrainian Defence Minister has frank conversation with Hungarian counterpart
18:34
Air defence downs Russian missile over Zaporizhzhia Oblast
17:56
Ukrainian soldier and movie industry employee Ruslan Volodin dies in combat
17:34
Russian militant to remain in custody in Finland despite Ukraine seeking his extradition
17:24
Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint
17:11
Leaders of Baltic countries expect cancellation of decision to allow Russian athletes compete at Olympics
16:48
Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US
16:43
Slovak hauliers block lorry traffic at border with Ukraine again
All News
Advertisement: