Ukraine's Armed Forces repel 62 Russian attacks and destroyed artillery unit – General Staff report

Over the past day, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have repelled 62 Russian attacks on five fronts and also hit a Russian artillery unit at its firing position.

Source: General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces morning report

Quote: "The enemy is focusing its main efforts on conducting offensive actions on the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Marinka fronts. The most fierce battles are taking place for Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Marinka. Thanks to their professional and coordinated actions, Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 62 enemy attacks in the above areas over the past day."

Details: Over the past day, the Russians delivered 24 air and 12 missile strikes, and carried out 55 attacks using multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS).

Also on 27 March, as a result of a rocket attack on the infrastructure of Sloviansk, Donetsk Oblast, civilians were injured and some were killed. Multi-storey buildings and private houses were damaged.

In addition, a civilian facility in the town of Beryslav, Kherson Oblast, was damaged by a Russian air strike.

General Staff reports that over the past day, the Russians fired in and around Bleshnia in Chernihiv Oblast, Baranivka, Tovstodubove, Studenok, Holyshivske, Stukalivka, Volfyne, Turia, Maiske, Mezenivka and Popivka in Sumy Oblast, and Tymofiivka, Krasne, Ustynivka and Chorne in Kharkiv Oblast.

On the Kupiansk and Lyman fronts, over the last 24 hours the Russians conducted unsuccessful offensives in and around Krokhmalne, Kreminna, Kuzmyne, Bilohorivka, Verkhnokamianske and Berestove.

The Russians deployed artillery to fire on the settlements of Kamianka, Kolodiazne, Krasne Pershe, Novomlynsk, Dvorichna, Zapadne, Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast, Stelmakhivka, Novoselivske, Nevske and Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast, and Terny, Siversk, Spirne and Vyimka in Donetsk Oblast.



On the Bakhmut front, the occupiers continued their assault on the city of Bakhmut, which is held by Ukrainian forces, as well as on Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Bohdanivka, Ivanivske and Ozarianivka. In addition, the Russians fired on Vasiukivka, Hryhorivka, Minkivka, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Novomarkove, Bakhmut, Predtechyne, Kurdiumivka, Ozarianivka, Druzhba and Maiorsk in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Avdiivka and Marinka fronts, Russian forces carried out unsuccessful offensive actions towards Stepove, Avdiivka, Sieverne, Pervomaiske, Nevelske and Marinka. The invaders deployed non-lethal aerosol tear gas grenades in the vicinity of Novokalynove, Lastochkyne, Pervomaiske and Marinka. More than 10 settlements came under Russian fire, including Novokalynove, Krasnohorivka, Stepove, Avdiivka, Tonenke, Sieverne, Pervomaiske, Nevelske, Marinka and Novomykhailivka in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Shakhtarsk front, over the past day, the Russians fired in and around Vuhledar, Prechystivka, Velyka Novosilka and Vremivka in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson fronts, the Russians continue to conduct defensive actions. They fired on the settlements of Vilne Pole, Novosilka, Novopil in Donetsk Oblast, Poltavka, Malynivka, Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Bilohiria, Novodanylivka in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, and Kherson, Kozatske and Antonivka.

Over the past day, the Ukrainian Air Force carried out 9 attacks on clusters of occupiers' personnel, as well as one attack on an anti-aircraft missile system. Also, over the past day, the Ukrainian defenders shot down 5 Russian reconnaissance UAVs of various types.

In addition, units from Ukraine’s Rocket Forces and Artillery hit 3 command posts as well as a cluster of Russian manpower, an artillery unit at its firing position, an ammunition storage point, a fuel and lubricants depot and two other important occupiers' targets.

