Ukrainian defenders destroyed 14 Shahed drones during night

Olha HlushchenkoTuesday, 28 March 2023, 06:52
Ukrainian defenders destroyed 14 Shahed drones during night

Ukrainian defenders destroyed 14 Shahed drones out of 15 launched by the Russian forces during the night of 27-28 March.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 28 March

Quote: "The enemy deployed 15 Shahed-136 attack UAVs for airstrikes at night. Fourteen of them were destroyed by our defenders."

Details: The General Staff added that the probability of launching further missile and air strikes remains high throughout the territory of Ukraine.

Background: Air Force Command reported that the air defence system destroyed 12 Russian Shahed drones.

