All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Pentagon's Chief: Ukraine has "very good chances" for successful counteroffensive in spring

European PravdaTuesday, 28 March 2023, 21:02

U.S. Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin believes that Ukraine has a "very good chance" of launching a successful counteroffensive in the spring of 2023 due to the significant depletion of Russian forces and Western weapons.

Source: Austin, during a hearing at the US Senate Armed Services Committee on Tuesday, reports European Pravda

Details: Austin said that Ukraine currently has a "significant advantage" over Russian forces, although the front line has been shifting back and forth lately, and there are currently "quite serious battles in the Bakhmut area."

"The Ukrainians have inflicted significant losses on the Russians, and they have depleted their armoured vehicles in a way that no one could have ever imagined. And now we see Russia decommissioning T-54 and T-55 tanks because of the level of losses that the Ukrainians inflicted upon them", the Pentagon chief emphasised.

Advertisement:

He added that in view of this, Russia's resources are running out; it is increasingly facing a shortage of artillery ammunition and other things and is forced to turn to Iran and North Korea for help.

"So I think we will see an intensification of hostilities in the spring as the conditions for manoeuvring improve and also based on what we have already done and continue to do. I think Ukraine will have a very good chance for success," Austin emphasised.

Earlier, the media, citing American officials, reported two possible scenarios for Ukraine's counteroffensive, which is expected in late spring 2023: the first is for Ukraine's forces to move south through Kherson to Crimea, and the second is to move east from their northern positions in the northern part of Donbas to its south, cutting through the Russian land corridor, which is a vital supply route that links Russia and Crimea.

According to the former Chief of the British General Staff, General Richard Dannatt, after Kyiv's successful counteroffensive, Vladimir Putin "may be swept out of the Kremlin."

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



Advertisement:

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

updatedOver 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

All News
RECENT NEWS
19:21
Kuleba on results of meeting with Hungarian Foreign Minister: We've had a sincere conversation
19:06
Establish an international tribunal or court for Ukraine on the crime of aggression – time is of the Eessence
18:46
Ukrainian Defence Minister has frank conversation with Hungarian counterpart
18:34
Air defence downs Russian missile over Zaporizhzhia Oblast
17:56
Ukrainian soldier and movie industry employee Ruslan Volodin dies in combat
17:34
Russian militant to remain in custody in Finland despite Ukraine seeking his extradition
17:24
Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint
17:11
Leaders of Baltic countries expect cancellation of decision to allow Russian athletes compete at Olympics
16:48
Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US
16:43
Slovak hauliers block lorry traffic at border with Ukraine again
All News
Advertisement: