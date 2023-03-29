All Sections
Zelenskyy invites Xi Jinping to Ukraine: We are ready to see him here

Iryna BalachukWednesday, 29 March 2023, 08:40
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced inviting Chinese leader Xi Jinping to visit Ukraine.

Source: Associated Press (AP)

Quote from AP: "In his AP interview, Zelenskyy extended an invitation to Ukraine to one notable and strategically important leader who has not made the journey [as many world leaders did during the war – ed.] – Chinese President Xi Jinping."

Quote from Zelenskyy: "We are ready to see him here. I want to speak with him."

Details: The President of Ukraine noted that he had spoken to Xi before the outbreak of the full-scale war. However, there was no contact with the Chinese leader during over a year of Russia's full-scale invasion.

Background: 

