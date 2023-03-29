All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Counter-offensive to be conducted on several fronts and could start in April or May – Ukraine's Defence Minister

Alona MazurenkoWednesday, 29 March 2023, 15:54
Counter-offensive to be conducted on several fronts and could start in April or May – Ukraine's Defence Minister

Oleksii Reznikov, Minister of Defence of Ukraine, has said that the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine is planning to conduct a counter-offensive on several fronts, but it all depends on the weather conditions. The Ukrainian troops are also waiting for the "right moment", and Reznikov believes it will happen in April or May.

Source: Reznikov in an interview for Estonian TV channel Err.ee

Among other things, Reznikov was asked when the German Leopard tanks would be seen on the battlefield.

Quote: "You will see them during the counter-offensive, in accordance with the decision of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The plan is to conduct the counter-offensive on several fronts. It will depend on when the right moment for it comes; it is up to the General Staff to decide.

It also depends on the weather conditions. Our land is very wet in spring. Only tracked vehicles can be used. I think we will see them in April or May."

Details: Reznikov said that for Ukrainian soldiers, switching from Soviet weaponry to German Leopard tanks is like driving a Mercedes after a Zhiguli.

Concerning the Ukrainian counter-offensive, Reznikov believes that in 2023, the world will witness "very positive changes for Ukraine".

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Quote: "I am confident that we will continue to liberate the temporarily occupied territories as we did before in Kyiv, Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv and Kherson Oblasts. All that will continue."

Details: He also remarked that the Ukrainian soldiers on the front line are tired since the war has been ongoing for over a year: "It is a psychologically and physically challenging process. That’s why we try to rotate the troops. But this is war: the standard of living is different, the conditions are different. For instance, I only sleep 3-4 hours a day. This has become a habit."

Regarding Bakhmut, Reznikov added that Ukrainian troops have significantly "reduced the Russians’ offensive potential" on that front, and this will help the Defence Forces to "keep the front line stable and buy time to prepare for the counter-offensive".

Reznikov also stated that the Russians are short of ammunition: "They are tired too. They have suffered huge losses; there are a lot of injured and killed Russian soldiers. They are losing at least 500 soldiers daily, killed and wounded."

Background:

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Former MP Novynskyi served in Zurich in church of the Russian Orthodox Church, where Zelenskyy's portrait hangs – media

Famous propagandist killed in an explosion in St Petersburg cafe that belonged to Wagner Group owner

Priest of Moscow-linked church assaults soldier in Khmelnytskyi

"We are heading towards military defeat": ex-leader of Russian militants in Donetsk creates "club of angry patriots"

National Security Council Secretary announces 12 steps for Crimea's liberation developed by council

Explosions rock locomotive depot in Russia-occupied Melitopol

All News
RECENT NEWS
22:57
Poland says it is setting an example for others, particularly Germany, by sending MiG-29s to Ukraine
22:05
Czech Foreign Minister: UN Security Council needs reform, Russian presidency is the latest proof of this
21:45
Russian Ambassador to Belarus says nuclear weapons will be deployed to Belarus's westernmost regions
20:41
Former MP Novynskyi served in Zurich in church of the Russian Orthodox Church, where Zelenskyy's portrait hangs – media
20:28
Czech Defence Minister says her country will supply more military aid to Ukraine
20:09
Zelenskyy: Only Ukraine's victory will put an end to Russian terror, there is no other way to stop it
19:38
Russian forces carry out 5 missile strikes and 22 airstrikes on 2 April – General Staff report
19:03
Famous propagandist killed in an explosion in St Petersburg cafe that belonged to Wagner Group owner
18:39
Hundreds gather at Russian-linked church in Khmelnytskyi where Ukrainian soldier was beaten
18:24
Thermoelectric power plant goes offline after Russian attacks
All News