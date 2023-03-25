All Sections
Ukraine's Ministry of Defence urges Ukrainians to refrain from asking about possible counteroffensive

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 25 March 2023, 15:55
Hanna Maliar, Ukraine’s Deputy Minister of Defence, has urged Ukrainians to refrain from asking the military when the counteroffensive will take place so as not to distract them from their work.

Source: Maliar on Facebook

Quote from Maliar: "It’s good that people did not publicly discuss the Kharkiv Oblast counteroffensive [which took place in September 2022 - ed.] before it started.

The combat zone was totally sealed for anyone but the military.

We were able to conduct the most successful operation since the beginning of the full-scale invasion in terms of the intensity of the efforts to liberate our territories.

The silence bought time for our military and enabled them to do their job."

Details: Maliar said that strategic plans can only be disclosed by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov and Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Valerii Zaluzhnyi. Everyone else should refer to the statements issued by those officials.

Quote from Maliar: "Do not ask experts on air about the counteroffensive, do not blog or share [social media] posts about this, do not publicly discuss our army’s military plans at all.

We have one strategic objective: to liberate all our territories."

Background: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are not yet able to launch the planned spring counteroffensive because more weapons are needed.

