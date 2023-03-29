All Sections
Ukrainian soldiers need more training to use Challenger 2 tanks – UK Defence Minister

Wednesday, 29 March 2023, 19:41

UK Defence Minister Ben Wallace confirmed on Wednesday that the first British Challenger 2 tanks have arrived in Ukraine, but warned that Ukrainian troops will need to undergo additional training if they are to be used effectively.

Source: Wallace said this at a press conference on Wednesday 29 March, as reported by European Pravda with reference to Sky News.

Details: Wallace noted that although the first Challenger 2s have arrived in Ukraine, there are "still quite some considerable amounts of training to go" before Ukrainian troops will be ready to use them in combat.

Quote: "At the same time their leadership [the Ukrainian military leadership] needs to exercise and train in fighting at brigade or a battlegroup level – fight in the NATO manner or the Western way," Wallace emphasised.

"That's quite important. I can't speculate on when, where or how the [Ukrainian] offensive may happen, but I think it is no secret that Ukraine is keen to start the process of rolling back Russian forces in the conflict," he added.

The UK has sent 14 Challenger 2 main battle tanks to Ukraine.

They will operate alongside the German Marder infantry fighting vehicles as part of a brigade or battle group, which is formed to combine different weapons to break through fortified Russian positions.

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin believes that due to the significant depletion of Russian forces and arrival of Western weapons, Ukraine has a "very good chance" of launching a successful counteroffensive in the spring of 2023.

