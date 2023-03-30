All Sections
FSB conducts filtration measures in Crimea – General Staff report

Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 30 March 2023, 06:53
FSB conducts filtration measures in Crimea – General Staff report

Russians have enhanced pressure on Crimean residents, with FSB officers conducting so-called filtration procedures in the occupied city of Krasnoperekopsk.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00, 30 March 2023 

Quote: "Russian invaders are continuing to apply pressure on Ukrainian citizens and violate human rights in some settlements of the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea.

In particular, FSB officers are conducting active counterintelligence activities with humiliating filtration procedures, strip-searches, interrogations with beatings of civilians, etc. in Krasnoperekopsk."

Background: In early March, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that FSB employees had arrived in some settlements in the occupied part of Kherson Oblast, enhancing filtration measures in Ukraine's south.

