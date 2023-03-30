All Sections
China plans to deepen "military trust" with Russia in name of "justice"

Olena RoshchinaThursday, 30 March 2023, 13:01
China plans to deepen military trust with Russia in name of justice

China has said that its military is ready to work together with the Russian military to strengthen strategic communication and coordination.

Source: Reuters with reference to the Ministry of Defence of China

Details: Tan Kefei, a spokesman at the Chinese defence ministry, said at a regular press conference that China and Russia "would work together to implement global security initiatives."

Tang said the two countries would deepen "military trust" and jointly safeguard "international justice and fairness".

Background: The Chinese authorities verbally support the territorial integrity of Ukraine, but are not ready to condemn the invasion of Russia and actually oppose the war. Instead, China offered its "peace plan", and its leader Xi Jinping visited Moscow, where he negotiated with Vladimir Putin to deepen the partnership between two states.

The US warns China against transferring weapons to Russia amid the war against Ukraine.

On 19 February, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said he was concerned that Beijing was considering strengthening its partnership with Moscow by providing "lethal military aid" to the Russian military. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China denied intentions to provide military aid to Russia.

On 24 March, US President Joe Biden said that China has not transferred weapons to Russia yet.

China and the US also have grievances with each other over the Taiwan issue.

