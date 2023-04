Ukrainian Special Operations Forces post video of Russian munitions being destroyed

Special Operations Forces destroyed a "field cache" of Russian ammunition near Marinka, Donetsk Oblast.

Source: Special Operations Forces press office

Details: Ukrainian Special Operations Forces operators have reportedly discovered a cluster of munitions during aerial reconnaissance near Marinka.

Thanks to their accurate work, ammunition that the Russians planned to use on this front was destroyed by "drops" from drones.

