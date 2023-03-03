All Sections
Russian missile strike on Zaporizhzhia: death toll rises to 7

Alona MazurenkoFriday, 3 March 2023, 22:46
Rescue workers have recovered the bodies of another two civilians from the rubble of the  Zaporizhzhia apartment block which was hit by Russian missiles on 2 March. The death toll currently stands at seven.

Source: State Emergency Service in Zaporizhzhia Oblast

Quote: "As of 22:00 on 3 March, the aftermath of the missile strike on the apartment block in Zaporizhzhia is still being addressed.

State Emergency Service units managed to rescue 11 people and evacuate another 20.

Rescue workers have recovered the bodies of seven people who were killed [in the strike] from the rubble."

Details: Rescue workers are continuing to work at the scene and are dismantling the ruined structures.

Municipal workers have so far cleared away 333 tonnes of rubble.

A total of 110 rescue workers and 21 appliances have been deployed to deal with the effects of the Russian missile strike, including 76 State Emergency Service workers and 13 SES appliances.

Background:

  • As of the afternoon of 3 March, five people had been reported killed and 10 were missing.
  • Russian forces carried out a missile strike on the city of Zaporizhzhia on the night of 1–2 March; an apartment block was damaged in the attack.

