UAV attacks oil pipeline in Russia's Belgorod Oblast

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 4 March 2023, 08:53
UAV attacks oil pipeline in Russia's Belgorod Oblast

Russian media report that a drone has attacked a substation of the Transneft-Druzhba oil pipeline in Belgorod Oblast.

Source: Latvia-based Russian media outlet Meduza, citing Astra and Baza Telegram news outlets

Details: As the Telegram channels state, a drone equipped with an explosive device hit an empty oil tank with a capacity of 3,000 tonnes in the village of Razumnoye, Belgorod Oblast on 3 March, at around 7:00.

The explosion allegedly created a 1-square-metre hole in the tank.

Telegram channels noted that four people were evacuated from the substation; no one was injured.

