President of European Parliament calls for more sanctions against Russia mentioning diamond industry

European PravdaSaturday, 4 March 2023, 15:32
Roberta Metsola, President of the European Parliament, has called for more EU sanctions against Moscow. 

Source: Metsola during her visit to Lviv, as quoted by European Pravda

Quote: "There are still gaps in measures implemented because of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and there are countries that abuse these gaps."

Details: The President of the European Parliament has mentioned Russia's diamond industry and added that certain members of the State Duma [the lower house of the Russian parliament – ed.] who are close to the Kremlin are still not under sanctions.

During her second visit to Ukraine since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Metsola has said that Moscow has to be held accountable, and "there will be no peace" without that.

Background: The European Union approved the 10th package of sanctions against Russia on 24 February 2023, one year after the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. This package includes 121 individuals and legal entities.

