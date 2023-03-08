All Sections
Russians build modular hospitals in Luhansk Oblast due to large number of wounded

Iryna BalachukWednesday, 8 March 2023, 08:29
The Russian occupiers have begun to build modular ambulance stations in Luhansk Oblast due to the large number of wounded, for whom there is no longer enough space in hospitals.

Source: Luhansk Oblast Military Administration on Telegram

Quote: "There are no longer enough beds for wounded invaders in the hospitals of Luhansk Oblast. Because such people are brought in daily. But they have found a place to treat the wounded now. Modular ambulance stations are being built especially for them, which look more like gazebos than medical facilities."

Details: It was reported that the Russians solved the shortage of medical workers by organising medical teams from various regions of the Russian Federation. They are promised a higher salary in Luhansk Oblast, and they are sent on unpaid leave from their main place of work.

The Oblast Military Administration added that on 7 March on the Kupiansk and Lyman fronts, Russian forces conducted unsuccessful offensive operations. They also fired using artillery on Novoselivske, Stelmakhivka, Nevske, Chornopopivka and Dibrova.

The Ukrainian Air Force carried out seven strikes on clusters of Russian military manpower. 

Ukrainian defenders also shot down an Orlan-10 UAV, hit a Buk-M1-2 anti-aircraft missile system, five clusters of Russian occupiers, three fuel storage points and a Zoopark radar reconnaissance and control system.

