Russians in Berdiansk conduct searches at homes of families not sending children to their schools

In the occupied city of Berdiansk, Russian invaders have conducted searches at homes of families who refuse to send their children to Russian schools, threatening them with fines and the possibility of having their children taken away.



Source: Press service of the National Resistance Center (NCR)



Quote: "Parents [in Berdiansk – ed.] are being searched to check their equipment for the purpose of teaching their children in Ukrainian schools online. During the searches, they are threatened with fines and told that their children will be taken away if they do not send them to a Russian school."

Details: The NRC states that if children are already 14 years old, they are pressured to obtain Russian passports.

Background:

Last summer, Russia announced that starting from 1 September, children from the occupied cities of Zaporizhzhia Oblast would study under the Russian curriculum.

Ukrainian schoolchildren who have been forced to live in the occupied territories continue to study remotely under the Ukrainian curriculum. To this end, the Ukrainian Ministry of Education has developed appropriate mechanisms, including family education.

In October 2022, it became known that the Russian forces on the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine had been checking whether school-aged children or their parents have apps for attending Ukrainian schools online installed on their phones.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!