All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Air-raid warning issued in Moscow and Russia's Sverdlovsk Oblast

Iryna BalachukThursday, 9 March 2023, 15:12
Air-raid warning issued in Moscow and Russia's Sverdlovsk Oblast

An air-raid warning has been issued in Moscow and Sverdlovsk Oblast in Russia on 9 March.

Source: Central administration of the Ministry of Emergencies of Russia in Sverdlovsk Oblast on Telegram; Russian state-owned news outlet TASS on Telegram

Quote: "An air-raid warning was issued in Sverdlovsk Oblast as a result of the hacking of the servers of radio stations and TV channels."

Details: The Russian agency noted that the information about the danger is false and does not correspond to reality. 

Later, Russian state-owned news outlet TASS reported that sirens also sounded in Moscow.

According to the Ministry of Emergency Situations, the air-raid warning was issued in Moscow on the air during radio station and TV channel broadcasts after servers had been hacked.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Background: On the morning of 22 February, radio announcements of an air-raid warning and a missile strike threat were broadcast in 10 Russian cities, and later the Russian Emergencies Ministry said that it was a hacker attack.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

First Ukrainian crews complete training on Leopard 2 tanks in Spain

International Criminal Court to start two war crimes proceedings against Russia

Russia considers raising conscription age to enlist more people within next 2 years

Chinese President plans to speak with Zelenskyy

Hero Matsiievskyi executed for saying "Glory to Ukraine!" was Moldovan citizen

Wagnerites trying to break through to central Bakhmut, attacking from several directions

All News
RECENT NEWS
20:37
Ukrainian military complete training on Leopard 2 tanks in Germany
20:35
Russia's position on 60-day grain corridor extension contradicts agreement – Ukraine's Infrastructure Minister
20:01
Bomb disposal experts and civilian injured by Russian munitions in Kherson Oblast: one killed
19:38
Russia ready to extend grain agreement, but only for 60 days
19:31
First Ukrainian crews complete training on Leopard 2 tanks in Spain
19:26
Ukraine's Armed Forces show what settlement near Bakhmut looks like after fighting
19:07
150 Wagner Group fighters hospitalised in Russian-occupied Luhansk Oblast
18:53
France succeeded in changing its attitude toward Ukraine
18:36
Russia attacks towns in Donetsk Oblast with Uragan MLRS, killing and injuring civilians
18:30
Ukraine's defence forces repel Russian assaults on Bakhmut front, fighting continues in Bakhmut – General Staff report
All News