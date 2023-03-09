Air-raid warning issued in Moscow and Russia's Sverdlovsk Oblast

An air-raid warning has been issued in Moscow and Sverdlovsk Oblast in Russia on 9 March.

Source: Central administration of the Ministry of Emergencies of Russia in Sverdlovsk Oblast on Telegram; Russian state-owned news outlet TASS on Telegram

Quote: "An air-raid warning was issued in Sverdlovsk Oblast as a result of the hacking of the servers of radio stations and TV channels."

Details: The Russian agency noted that the information about the danger is false and does not correspond to reality.

У Москві телебаченню транслювали повідомлення про повітряну тривогу, удар і необхідність взяти протигази і йти в укриття. Відео з російських Telegram-каналів pic.twitter.com/YVu7aDN28a — Українська правда ✌️ (@ukrpravda_news) March 9, 2023

Later, Russian state-owned news outlet TASS reported that sirens also sounded in Moscow.

According to the Ministry of Emergency Situations, the air-raid warning was issued in Moscow on the air during radio station and TV channel broadcasts after servers had been hacked.

Background: On the morning of 22 February, radio announcements of an air-raid warning and a missile strike threat were broadcast in 10 Russian cities, and later the Russian Emergencies Ministry said that it was a hacker attack.

