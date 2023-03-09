All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Air-raid warning issued in Moscow and Russia's Sverdlovsk Oblast

Iryna BalachukThursday, 9 March 2023, 14:12
Air-raid warning issued in Moscow and Russia's Sverdlovsk Oblast

An air-raid warning has been issued in Moscow and Sverdlovsk Oblast in Russia on 9 March.

Source: Central administration of the Ministry of Emergencies of Russia in Sverdlovsk Oblast on Telegram; Russian state-owned news outlet TASS on Telegram

Quote: "An air-raid warning was issued in Sverdlovsk Oblast as a result of the hacking of the servers of radio stations and TV channels."

Advertisement:

Details: The Russian agency noted that the information about the danger is false and does not correspond to reality. 

Later, Russian state-owned news outlet TASS reported that sirens also sounded in Moscow.

According to the Ministry of Emergency Situations, the air-raid warning was issued in Moscow on the air during radio station and TV channel broadcasts after servers had been hacked.

Background: On the morning of 22 February, radio announcements of an air-raid warning and a missile strike threat were broadcast in 10 Russian cities, and later the Russian Emergencies Ministry said that it was a hacker attack.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Ukrainian counterpart – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

All News
RECENT NEWS
20:11
Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again
19:55
UK and Norway officially announce creation of maritime coalition for Ukraine
19:50
Russians launch several groups of attack drones, south threatened for now
19:26
Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Ukrainian counterpart – photo
19:21
Kuleba on results of meeting with Hungarian Foreign Minister: We've had a sincere conversation
19:06
Establish an international tribunal or court for Ukraine on the crime of aggression – time is of the Eessence
18:46
Ukrainian Defence Minister has frank conversation with Hungarian counterpart
18:34
Air defence downs Russian missile over Zaporizhzhia Oblast
17:56
Ukrainian soldier and movie industry employee Ruslan Volodin dies in combat
17:34
Russian militant to remain in custody in Finland despite Ukraine seeking his extradition
All News
Advertisement: