All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russian keeps two missile carriers in sea with total firing capacity of four Kalibr missiles

Tetiana LozovenkoThursday, 9 March 2023, 14:24
Russian keeps two missile carriers in sea with total firing capacity of four Kalibr missiles

Russia is keeping two missile carriers with a total firing capacity of up to four Kalibr cruise missiles in the Black Sea.

Source: Ukrainian Navy on Telegram; Natalia Humeniuk, Head of Joint Coordinated Press Centre for the Security and Defence Forces of the South of Ukraine, on air during national 24/7 newscast

Quote: "There are eight enemy warships on combat duty in the Black Sea, including two Kalibr cruise missile carriers with a total firing capacity of up to 4 missiles."

Details: One Russian warship is in the Sea of Azov, and 7 Russian warships have been observed in the Mediterranean Sea, three of which are carriers of Kalibr cruise missiles. The total firing capacity is up to 20 missiles.

In the morning, Natalia Humeniuk, Head of the Joint Coordinated Press Centre for the Security and Defence Forces of the South of Ukraine, reported that two missile carriers carrying 16 Kalibr missiles were in the Black Sea.

 

Background: 

  • During the night and morning of 9 March, Russia launched massive missile strikes from various directions, including the sea.
  • Yurii Ihnat, Spokesperson of the Air Forces Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, said the missiles had been launched from the Caspian, Azov, and Black seas.
  • Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, reported that Russia had fired 81 missiles of various types over Ukraine on the night of 8-9 March, with Ukrainian Air Defence Forces shooting down 34 out of the 48 cruise missiles launched.
  • Natalia Humeniuk, Head of the Joint Coordinated Press Centre for the Security and Defence Forces of the South of Ukraine, said the danger of a second missile attack remains.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Advertisement:

First Ukrainian crews complete training on Leopard 2 tanks in Spain

International Criminal Court to start two war crimes proceedings against Russia

Russia considers raising conscription age to enlist more people within next 2 years

Chinese President plans to speak with Zelenskyy

Hero Matsiievskyi executed for saying "Glory to Ukraine!" was Moldovan citizen

Wagnerites trying to break through to central Bakhmut, attacking from several directions

All News
RECENT NEWS
20:37
Ukrainian military complete training on Leopard 2 tanks in Germany
20:35
Russia's position on 60-day grain corridor extension contradicts agreement – Ukraine's Infrastructure Minister
20:01
Bomb disposal experts and civilian injured by Russian munitions in Kherson Oblast: one killed
19:38
Russia ready to extend grain agreement, but only for 60 days
19:31
First Ukrainian crews complete training on Leopard 2 tanks in Spain
19:26
Ukraine's Armed Forces show what settlement near Bakhmut looks like after fighting
19:07
150 Wagner Group fighters hospitalised in Russian-occupied Luhansk Oblast
18:53
France succeeded in changing its attitude toward Ukraine
18:36
Russia attacks towns in Donetsk Oblast with Uragan MLRS, killing and injuring civilians
18:30
Ukraine's defence forces repel Russian assaults on Bakhmut front, fighting continues in Bakhmut – General Staff report
All News