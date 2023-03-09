All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russian keeps two missile carriers in sea with total firing capacity of four Kalibr missiles

Tetiana LozovenkoThursday, 9 March 2023, 13:24
Russian keeps two missile carriers in sea with total firing capacity of four Kalibr missiles

Russia is keeping two missile carriers with a total firing capacity of up to four Kalibr cruise missiles in the Black Sea.

Source: Ukrainian Navy on Telegram; Natalia Humeniuk, Head of Joint Coordinated Press Centre for the Security and Defence Forces of the South of Ukraine, on air during national 24/7 newscast

Quote: "There are eight enemy warships on combat duty in the Black Sea, including two Kalibr cruise missile carriers with a total firing capacity of up to 4 missiles."

Advertisement:

Details: One Russian warship is in the Sea of Azov, and 7 Russian warships have been observed in the Mediterranean Sea, three of which are carriers of Kalibr cruise missiles. The total firing capacity is up to 20 missiles.

In the morning, Natalia Humeniuk, Head of the Joint Coordinated Press Centre for the Security and Defence Forces of the South of Ukraine, reported that two missile carriers carrying 16 Kalibr missiles were in the Black Sea.

 

Background: 

  • During the night and morning of 9 March, Russia launched massive missile strikes from various directions, including the sea.
  • Yurii Ihnat, Spokesperson of the Air Forces Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, said the missiles had been launched from the Caspian, Azov, and Black seas.
  • Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, reported that Russia had fired 81 missiles of various types over Ukraine on the night of 8-9 March, with Ukrainian Air Defence Forces shooting down 34 out of the 48 cruise missiles launched.
  • Natalia Humeniuk, Head of the Joint Coordinated Press Centre for the Security and Defence Forces of the South of Ukraine, said the danger of a second missile attack remains.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Ukrainian counterpart – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

All News
RECENT NEWS
20:11
Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again
19:55
UK and Norway officially announce creation of maritime coalition for Ukraine
19:50
Russians launch several groups of attack drones, south threatened for now
19:26
Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Ukrainian counterpart – photo
19:21
Kuleba on results of meeting with Hungarian Foreign Minister: We've had a sincere conversation
19:06
Establish an international tribunal or court for Ukraine on the crime of aggression – time is of the Eessence
18:46
Ukrainian Defence Minister has frank conversation with Hungarian counterpart
18:34
Air defence downs Russian missile over Zaporizhzhia Oblast
17:56
Ukrainian soldier and movie industry employee Ruslan Volodin dies in combat
17:34
Russian militant to remain in custody in Finland despite Ukraine seeking his extradition
All News
Advertisement: