Electricity supply fully restored in Kyiv

Electricity supply for the residents of the city of Kyiv has been fully restored.

Source: Vitalii Klitschko, Mayor of Kyiv, on Telegram

Details: Klitschko also informed that work on restoration of heat supply is still ongoing. Currently, 30% of homes are without heating.

Public utility workers plan to fully restore heat supply within a day.

Background:

Explosions rocked a few districts of Kyiv while an air-raid warning was in force throughout Ukraine on 9 March; there were casualties.

Russian occupiers launched Iranian-made Shahed drones, cruise missiles and, according to preliminary reports, a Kinzhal hypersonic ballistic missile at Kyiv on the night of 8-9 March.

40% of the Ukrainian capital's residents were left without heating due to emergency power outages.

