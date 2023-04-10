All Sections
Russian occupiers confiscate travel passports from Russian-appointed officials in Melitopol

Monday, 10 April 2023, 04:14
Russian occupiers confiscate travel passports from Russian-appointed officials in Melitopol

Ukraine’s National Resistance Center has reported that Russian occupation authorities are having trouble with mid-level officials in the occupied territories of Ukraine.

Source: National Resistance Center

Quote: "After the Russians’ unsuccessful attempts to get the locals to cooperate, they established a system of ‘business trips’ to the temporarily occupied territories [of Ukraine] for workers from the Russian Federation.

Most of the top positions in the occupation administrations and [other occupation government] structures were almost immediately taken by Russians. However, serious problems remain with mid-level officials.

The Russians are constantly looking for staff among the locals, but this does not appear to be working out, and the occupiers are being forced to resort to a much more difficult and resource-intensive system of sending officials from the Russian Federation on ‘business trips’ to the  temporarily occupied territories."

Details: The National Resistance Center also said that those who collaborate with the Russians have had their travel passports confiscated to prevent them from fleeing.

It added that even Russian-appointed officials in the city of Melitopol have faced such treatment.

