Russian passportisation: invaders demand Ukrainian documents and fingerprints in Tokmak

Olha HlushchenkoMonday, 10 April 2023, 07:10
The occupiers are demanding Ukrainian documents and fingerprints from local residents in the city of Tokmak, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, for the purpose of forced Russian passportisation.

Source: General Staff of Ukraine Armed Forces on Facebook

Quote: "Russian occupiers continue forced passportisation of the population of the temporarily occupied territory of Zaporizhzhia Oblast".

Details: The General Staff notes that in the city of Tokmak, the Russian occupation "authorities" have reported that in order to obtain a Russian passport, one must submit a passport of a citizen of Ukraine, a birth certificate and fingerprints.

"At the same time, it is noted that they will allegedly return the original passport of a citizen of Ukraine and birth certificate to the owners," the General Staff said in a statement.

