Russian passportisation: invaders demand Ukrainian documents and fingerprints in Tokmak

The occupiers are demanding Ukrainian documents and fingerprints from local residents in the city of Tokmak, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, for the purpose of forced Russian passportisation.

Source: General Staff of Ukraine Armed Forces on Facebook



Quote: "Russian occupiers continue forced passportisation of the population of the temporarily occupied territory of Zaporizhzhia Oblast".

Details: The General Staff notes that in the city of Tokmak, the Russian occupation "authorities" have reported that in order to obtain a Russian passport, one must submit a passport of a citizen of Ukraine, a birth certificate and fingerprints.

"At the same time, it is noted that they will allegedly return the original passport of a citizen of Ukraine and birth certificate to the owners," the General Staff said in a statement.

