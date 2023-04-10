Resident of Yuzhnoukrainsk collects data on NPP defence for Russia

A resident of Yuzhnoukrainsk in the Voznesensk district of Mykolaiv Oblast has been spying for Russia, collecting data on the defenders of the Pivdennoukrainsk Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) and taking photos of critical infrastructure facilities.

Source: Security Service of Ukraine

Details: The Security Service of Ukraine has reported that it has exposed another informant for the Russian secret service in the course of counter-sabotage operations in Mykolaiv Oblast.

The criminal was collecting intelligence data on the locations and number of units of the Defence Forces guarding the Pivdennoukrainsk NPP.

The Security Service of Ukraine has said that the occupiers were in need of the classified information to prepare targeted missile attacks on Ukrainian energy facilities.

The informant received money from his Russian "supervisors" for completing the tasks.

It has been documented that the criminal received UAH 2,000 (approximately US $55) as an advance payment from the aggressor on his bank card.

The Security Service of Ukraine officers detained the informant while photographing one of the critical infrastructure facilities.

A mobile phone with evidence of criminal activity was seized from the detainee.

According to the investigation, the aggressor's accomplice was a resident of Yuzhnoukrainsk, who was remotely involved in covert cooperation by the Russian secret service in February 2023.

He came to the Russians’ attention through his pro-Kremlin posts on one of the Russian Telegram channels.

Based on the evidence collected, the Security Service of Ukraine investigators have served the criminal with a notice of suspicion.

He has been remanded in custody as a preventative measure.

An investigation is ongoing to establish all the circumstances of the crime.

