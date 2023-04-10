All Sections
Occupiers in Crimea to strengthen cooperation between schools and military enlistment offices

Alona MazurenkoMonday, 10 April 2023, 13:19
The occupying authorities in the annexed peninsula of Crimea are planning to strengthen the cooperation between military enlistment offices and schools "with the aim of military-patriotic education of children".

Source: the order of Sergey Aksionov, so-called Head of the Russian administration in occupied Crimea

Quote: "The (Russian) Ministry of Education of Crimea, other ministries and institutions must facilitate an ‘educational and material base for giving students basic knowledge in the defence sector and their training in the basics of military service’, ‘conducting military-patriotic work with citizens of pre-conscription age, familiarisation with military rituals, museums, military glory rooms’ etc."

Details: The occupiers should also organise military patriotic events, such as Conscript Day, Open Day, Ready for Labour and Defence, with the obligatory involvement of the All-Russia "Young Army" National Military Patriotic Social Movement Association.

Last year, the occupiers decided that, starting in September 2023, the basic military training of children will become a mandatory part of the school curriculum.

Students will have to learn to put on a gas mask, assemble and disassemble a machine gun, throw a grenade, pull the bolt of a rifle, bandage the wounded on the battlefield and put on a splint, as well as know the algorithm of actions in case an air-raid siren is activated.

The Crimean Human Rights Group reported that the occupiers are already preparing for the implementation of these measures.

In the Konsol private school, owned by Vladimir Konstantinov, a speaker of the occupying parliament, basic military training for children is being held on a voluntary basis.

This programme includes drill, hand-to-hand fighting and warfare, i.e. military service training.

In addition, the members of the Cossack assault battalion Tavrida in the occupied city of Simferopol told the children about the so-called special military operation (Russian propagandistic term for the war in Ukraine – ed.) and their "heroic days in the trenches".

Recently, the occupying administration of the city of Kerch opened another centre of military and patriotic education called Dobrynia, where it is planned to hold classes in basic military training.

The All-Russia "Young Army" National Military Patriotic Social Movement Association and the Krimpatriotcentre are also active in Crimea. In March, they held another competition among children for assembling and disassembling the Kalashnikov machine gun and pistols, as well as air rifle shooting.

