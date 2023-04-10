Ukraine's Armed Forces strike ammunition storage point and repel over 20 Russian attacks – General Staff

The Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled over 20 Russian attacks and struck an ammunition storage point during the last 24 hours.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Details: The aircrafts of the Defence Forces of Ukraine launched eight attacks on the areas of concentration of personnel and military equipment of the occupiers. A Russian Mi-24 helicopter and six UAVs of different kinds (two combat, four reconnaissance ones) were also shot down.

The Ukrainian Rocket Forces and Artillery units struck an area of concentration of manpower, armament and military equipment of the occupiers, as well as their ammunition storage point.

During the day, the Russians launched 21 aircraft attacks and 5 missile attacks, 4 of them using the S-300 anti-aircraft system, on the peaceful city of Kramatorsk. They also launched nearly 30 attacks using multiple-launch rocket systems on the positions of the Ukrainian forces and the civil infrastructure of settlements.

The Russians continue to concentrate their main efforts on conducting offensive actions on the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Marinka fronts – over 20 attacks were repelled during the day.

On the Volyn, Polissia, Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, there were no significant changes to the operational situation.

During the day, the Russians launched attacks on the settlements of Hremiach and Kamianska Sloboda in Chernihiv Oblast; Volfyne, Andriivka and Popivka in Sumy Oblast as well as Veterynarne, Strilecha, Hatyshche, Vovchanski Khutory, Okhrimivka and Vilkhuvatka in Kharkiv Oblast.

On the Kupiansk front, the settlements of Kamianka, Kolodiazne, Krasne Pershe, Dvorichna, Vilshana, Kindrashivka, Kyslivka and Berestove in Kharkiv Oblast came under attack.

On the Lyman front, the Russians conducted unsuccessful offensive actions near the settlements of Makiivka, Chervonopopivka and Bilohorivka. Artillery attacks were launched on the settlements of Makiivka, Nevske and Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast, as well as on Torske, Spirne and Berestove in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Bakhmut front, the occupiers continue to conduct offensive actions trying to take over the city of Bakhmut, the fighting is ongoing. During the day, the Russians conducted unsuccessful offensive actions near the settlements of Bohdanivka and Khromove.

The settlements of Zaliznianske, Minkivka, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Bakhmut, Khromove, Ivanivske, Predtechyne, Chasiv Yar, Ozarianivka, Druzhba and New-York in Donetsk Oblast came under attack.

On the Avdiivka and Mariinka fronts, the Russians conducted offensive actions near the settlements of Avdiivka, Sieverne, Nevelske and Marinka in Donetsk Oblast to no avail. The most intensive fighting is going on for the towns of Avdiivka and Marinka. At the same time, attacks were launched on the settlements of Avdiivka, Pervomaiske, Krasnohorivka, Hostre, Heorhiivka, Marinka and Pobieda.

On the Shakhtarsk front, the Russians did not conduct offensive actions during the day, but launched attacks on the settlements of Novomykhailivka, Vuhledar, Bohoiavlenka and Velyka Novosilka in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson fronts, the occupiers continue to conduct defensive actions. They also launched attacks on the settlement of Vremivka in Donetsk Oblast and the settlements of Novodanylivka, Orikhiv, Novoandriivka and Kamianske in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

The Russian occupiers continue to strengthen the counter-reconnaissance regime in the occupied territories. The number of checkpoints and patrols increased in the occupied town of Starobilsk in Luhansk Oblast and its adjacent territories.

The situation is similar in the town of Tokmak in Zaporizhzhia Oblast. Afraid that the information about the location of the units of the occupiers will be leaked, the Russians started limiting routes for local taxi drivers.

