Ukraine's Security Service posts unique footage of defenders released from Russian captivity

The Security Service of Ukraine has posted a video of 100 defenders of Ukraine, who have now been released from Russian captivity.

Source: press service of the Security Service of Ukraine

Details: The Security Service of Ukraine clarified that 80 men and 20 women were released from captivity.

Background: The president's office reported that a "difficult" big PoW swap with Russia took place. Ukraine brought home 100 of its defenders – military, navy, border guards, and members of the National Guard of Ukraine.

Among the Ukrainians released from Russian captivity is a defender of Azovstal steelworks, Valeriia "Nava" Karpylenko.

