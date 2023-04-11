All Sections
Ukrainian cyclist Kostiantyn Deneka killed near Bakhmut

Ukrainska PravdaTuesday, 11 April 2023, 04:56
Ukrainian cyclist Kostiantyn Deneka, who was 40 years old, was killed in the battles for Bakhmut.

Source: Committee of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine on Youth and Sports on Facebook

Details: It is reported that Deneka served in one of the Special Forces units of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine.

The athlete died on 31 March near Bakhmut as a result of a shrapnel wound. On 12 March, he turned 40 years old.

"Kostiantyn Deneka was a member of the leader Citroen Team, where he won dozens of all-Ukrainian cycling competitions. The fighter did not neglect his favourite activity during short layoffs and attended two-wheeled competitions. In September, Kostia came to Bucha to support the bike ride participants on the occasion of the city day," the report says.

Advertisement: