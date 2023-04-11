All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Airport of Russian Belgorod attacked by drone with bomb

Iryna BalachukTuesday, 11 April 2023, 09:07
Airport of Russian Belgorod attacked by drone with bomb

A drone with an explosive device has attacked the airport of Russian Belgorod, located 30 km from the border with Ukraine, several Russian Telegram channels and Russian media outlets reported immediately on the morning of 11 April.

Source: Russian Telegram channels Baza and Shot; Russian media

Details: It was reported that the attack was conducted in the morning of 11 April.

According to Baza, an unmanned aerial vehicle with an unknown explosive device fell near the fence of Shukhov Airport and exploded.

The explosion damaged the airport's fence and alarm system cable.

It was reported that there were no casualties.

The authorities of Belgorod Oblast have not yet commented on the incident.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Xiaomi reacts that Ukraine included it on list of war sponsors

Hungarian Prime Minister calls Ukraine "financially non-existent", Russia praises him

Russia puts Pacific Fleet on high alert

Ukrainian Ministry bans national teams from competing against Russians and Belarusians

Zelenskyy appoints new heads of Luhansk and Sumy oblasts

Armed Forces of Ukraine are considering several scenarios – Secretary of Ukraine's Security and Defence Council

All News
RECENT NEWS
14:49
Russian Special Forces suffer heavy losses in Ukraine, changing dynamics of war – Pentagon leak
14:26
Ukraine's NATO membership needs no Action Plan, we have to leave 2008 mistakes behind
14:12
Belarus says it is already preparing sites for Russian nuclear weapons
14:09
Russian soldiers have been given land certificates in Crimea, but not on Southern Coast
13:52
Xiaomi reacts that Ukraine included it on list of war sponsors
13:44
Ministry of Sports explains ban on national teams competing with Russians and Belarusians
13:26
Russian schoolchildren will be told about "genocide of Soviet people" with reference to Ukraine
12:52
Russians prepare to block ZNPP staff, awaiting Ukraine's possible counteroffensive
12:12
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry believes Crimea will be liberated both by military and diplomatic means
12:09
Ukraine recovers bodies of 82 fallen defenders
All News
Advertisement: