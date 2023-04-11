All Sections
Airport of Russian Belgorod attacked by drone with bomb

Iryna BalachukTuesday, 11 April 2023, 09:07
A drone with an explosive device has attacked the airport of Russian Belgorod, located 30 km from the border with Ukraine, several Russian Telegram channels and Russian media outlets reported immediately on the morning of 11 April.

Source: Russian Telegram channels Baza and Shot; Russian media

Details: It was reported that the attack was conducted in the morning of 11 April.

According to Baza, an unmanned aerial vehicle with an unknown explosive device fell near the fence of Shukhov Airport and exploded.

The explosion damaged the airport's fence and alarm system cable.

It was reported that there were no casualties.

The authorities of Belgorod Oblast have not yet commented on the incident.

