Prisoners from Belarus will be taken to Mariupol to work in construction

Iryna BalachukTuesday, 11 April 2023, 11:36
Prisoners from Belarus will be taken to Mariupol to work in construction

The Russian invaders are planning to involve prisoners from Belarus convicted of minor crimes in construction work in the temporarily occupied city of Mariupol.

Source: Radio Liberty, referring to Petro Andriushchenko, the adviser to the mayor of Mariupol 

Quote from Andriushchenko: "Just yesterday, we received additional information that it had been decided that not only Russians would be there. They are going to bring people who have been convicted of minor crimes from Belarus in the near future, so that they can also be engaged in construction work on the territory of Mariupol."

Details: He said that Russian construction workers, who are now arriving en masse in the occupied city, no longer hide the fact that they plan to live in Mariupol in the future.

For this purpose, Russia has even launched a mortgage programme since February that provides for obtaining housing at two per cent interest.

According to Andriushchenko, Moscow has already held 40 tenders for construction in temporarily occupied cities.

The adviser to the mayor of Mariupol did not say under what conditions prisoners from Belarus will be attracted.

Background:

  • Russian troops occupied Mariupol in May 2022 after bloody fighting and a prolonged blockade.
  • As a result of Russian strikes, Mariupol has been almost completely destroyed.
  • The UN estimates that about 90% of multi-storey residential buildings and about 60% of private homes in the city have been destroyed or damaged.

