All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Prisoners from Belarus will be taken to Mariupol to work in construction

Iryna BalachukTuesday, 11 April 2023, 11:36
Prisoners from Belarus will be taken to Mariupol to work in construction

The Russian invaders are planning to involve prisoners from Belarus convicted of minor crimes in construction work in the temporarily occupied city of Mariupol.

Source: Radio Liberty, referring to Petro Andriushchenko, the adviser to the mayor of Mariupol 

Quote from Andriushchenko: "Just yesterday, we received additional information that it had been decided that not only Russians would be there. They are going to bring people who have been convicted of minor crimes from Belarus in the near future, so that they can also be engaged in construction work on the territory of Mariupol."

Advertisement:

Details: He said that Russian construction workers, who are now arriving en masse in the occupied city, no longer hide the fact that they plan to live in Mariupol in the future.

For this purpose, Russia has even launched a mortgage programme since February that provides for obtaining housing at two per cent interest.

According to Andriushchenko, Moscow has already held 40 tenders for construction in temporarily occupied cities.

The adviser to the mayor of Mariupol did not say under what conditions prisoners from Belarus will be attracted.

Background:

  • Russian troops occupied Mariupol in May 2022 after bloody fighting and a prolonged blockade.
  • As a result of Russian strikes, Mariupol has been almost completely destroyed.
  • The UN estimates that about 90% of multi-storey residential buildings and about 60% of private homes in the city have been destroyed or damaged.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

All News
RECENT NEWS
20:11
Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again
19:55
UK and Norway officially announce creation of maritime coalition for Ukraine
19:50
Russians launch several groups of attack drones, south threatened for now
19:26
Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo
19:21
Kuleba on results of meeting with Hungarian Foreign Minister: We've had a sincere conversation
19:06
Establish an international tribunal or court for Ukraine on the crime of aggression – time is of the Eessence
18:46
Ukrainian Defence Minister has frank conversation with Hungarian counterpart
18:34
Air defence downs Russian missile over Zaporizhzhia Oblast
17:56
Ukrainian soldier and movie industry employee Ruslan Volodin dies in combat
17:34
Russian militant to remain in custody in Finland despite Ukraine seeking his extradition
All News
Advertisement: