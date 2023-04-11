Russian-appointed head of Crimea admits that peninsula is being carefully prepared for Ukraine's counteroffensive

The Russian-appointed head of Crimea, Sergey Aksyonov, boasted of the modern echeloned defence of the Russian army on the annexed peninsula and declared that the counteroffensive of Ukraine does not frighten the occupiers.

Source: Telegram channel Aksyonov Z 82

Quote: "About the Ukrainian counteroffensive on Crimea, which everyone and their mother is talking and writing about so much nowadays.

You cannot underestimate the enemy, but you can definitely say that we are ready for this and there will be no catastrophe.

I believe that the decision to build defence structures in Crimea and on the approaches to the peninsula was correct and justified. This does not mean that they will necessarily be used for their intended purpose. We were obliged to prepare for any development of events, and we did it."

Details: According to Aksyonov, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation "built a modern, deeply echeloned defence, a lot has been done and continues to be done" to provide the Russian military with everything necessary.

"The forces are more than enough," said the Kremlin-backed "head" of occupied Crimea.

Previously: On 3 April, the Washington Post with reference to Maxar satellite images reported that Russia started to prepare the annexed Crimea for a Ukrainian counteroffensive, with the occupiers building a complete web of trenches and fortifications on the peninsula in just a few weeks.

In particular, Russian occupiers have built fortifications near the settlements of Medvedivka, Vitino and in other parts of Crimea. The Russians have installed anti-tank logs, ditches and artillery along the coast of the Black Sea. In the satellite imagery, a whole web of trenches can be seen from the side of Syvash Lake, the length of which in some cases exceeds 900 metres. There are also three rows of concrete pyramidal anti-tank structures, known as dragon's teeth.

Ukraine’s media also reported that Russian forces in occupied Crimea have dug over seven kilometres of trenches on the Black Sea coast near Yevpatoriia.

Background: Russia seized Crimea in 2014 and since then has been consistently turning it into a military base. The occupied peninsula of Crimea became one of the bridgeheads for a full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation into Ukraine. Since the summer of 2022, Crimeans have been hearing explosions, and the occupiers' air bases, fleet, and transport hubs are under threat.

In March 2023, Akhtem Chyihoz, Deputy Head of the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar People, reported that Russian business owners are temporarily halting their business operations in Crimea and Russian property owners are putting their houses and apartments up for sale because people can no longer enjoy themselves in Crimea as before.

Radio Liberty also reported that Russians are in no hurry to book rooms for the summer in occupied Crimea due to the proximity to the front line, there are transport problems and the threat of a counteroffensive by the Armed Forces, so the tourist season may be a failure.

