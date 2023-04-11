Ukraine's Foreign Minister following conversation with US Secretary of State: US is confident of Ukraine's victory

Dmytro Kuleba, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, had a telephone conversation with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Source: Kuleba reported back about the conversation on Twitter, writes European Pravda.

"Blinken reaffirmed the ironclad U.S. support and vehemently rejected any attempts to cast doubt on Ukraine’s capacity to win on the battlefield," Ukraine’s Foreign Minister tweeted.

He added that the United States remains a trustworthy partner of Ukraine, focused "on advancing our victory and securing a just peace".

During our call today, @SecBlinken reaffirmed the ironclad U.S. support and vehemently rejected any attempts to cast doubt on Ukraine’s capacity to win on the battlefield. The U.S. remains Ukraine’s trustworthy partner, focused on advancing our victory and securing a just peace. — Dmytro Kuleba (@DmytroKuleba) April 11, 2023

Kuleba also had a conversation with his Polish counterpart, Zbigniew Rau.

"We reviewed the immediate and long-term needs of Ukraine’s defence forces that can be covered by Poland. We both agree on the need for decisive steps regarding Ukraine at the NATO summit in Vilnius," Kuleba said.

I spoke with @RauZbigniew to thank our Polish friends for all their support. We reviewed the immediate and long-term needs of Ukraine’s defence forces that can be covered by Poland. We both agree on the need for decisive steps regarding Ukraine at the NATO summit in Vilnius. — Dmytro Kuleba (@DmytroKuleba) April 11, 2023

There had been suggestions in the media that the US had doubts about the success of a Ukrainian counteroffensive. According to The Washington Post, US intelligence believes that Ukraine's problems with massing troops, ammunition and equipment could cause its military to fall "well short" of Kyiv's initial goals for the anticipated counteroffensive.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!