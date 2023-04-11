All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine's Foreign Minister following conversation with US Secretary of State: US is confident of Ukraine's victory

European PravdaTuesday, 11 April 2023, 19:00

Dmytro Kuleba, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, had a telephone conversation with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Source: Kuleba reported back about the conversation on Twitter, writes European Pravda

"Blinken reaffirmed the ironclad U.S. support and vehemently rejected any attempts to cast doubt on Ukraine’s capacity to win on the battlefield," Ukraine’s Foreign Minister tweeted.

Advertisement:

He added that the United States remains a trustworthy partner of Ukraine, focused "on advancing our victory and securing a just peace".

Kuleba also had a conversation with his Polish counterpart, Zbigniew Rau.

"We reviewed the immediate and long-term needs of Ukraine’s defence forces that can be covered by Poland. We both agree on the need for decisive steps regarding Ukraine at the NATO summit in Vilnius," Kuleba said.

There had been suggestions in the media that the US had doubts about the success of a Ukrainian counteroffensive. According to The Washington Post, US intelligence believes that Ukraine's problems with massing troops, ammunition and equipment could cause its military to fall "well short" of Kyiv's initial goals for the anticipated counteroffensive.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

All News
RECENT NEWS
20:11
Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again
19:55
UK and Norway officially announce creation of maritime coalition for Ukraine
19:50
Russians launch several groups of attack drones, south threatened for now
19:26
Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo
19:21
Kuleba on results of meeting with Hungarian Foreign Minister: We've had a sincere conversation
19:06
Establish an international tribunal or court for Ukraine on the crime of aggression – time is of the Eessence
18:46
Ukrainian Defence Minister has frank conversation with Hungarian counterpart
18:34
Air defence downs Russian missile over Zaporizhzhia Oblast
17:56
Ukrainian soldier and movie industry employee Ruslan Volodin dies in combat
17:34
Russian militant to remain in custody in Finland despite Ukraine seeking his extradition
All News
Advertisement: