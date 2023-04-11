Canada to send thousands of assault rifles and millions of cartridges to Ukraine

Canada has announced additional military aid to Ukraine, which includes the transfer of thousands of assault rifles and millions of rounds of ammunition.

Source: This was reported by Canada's Defence Minister Anita Anand, writes European Pravda.

Anand made this announcement during the visit of Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal to Canada. She reported that it is about additional military aid from the Colt Canada company to Ukraine.

"We are sending 21,000 assault rifles, 38 machine guns, and over 2.4 million rounds of ammunition. These weapons will help Ukraine defend itself and our shared values," Anand said on Twitter.

Nous venons d'annoncer une aide militaire supplémentaire pour l'Ukraine, provenant de Colt Canada.



Nous envoyons 21 000 fusils d'assaut, 38 mitrailleuses et plus de 2,4 M de munitions. Ces armes soutiendront la lutte de l'Ukraine pour se défendre, ainsi que nos valeurs communes. pic.twitter.com/0WkCE5x6dO — Anita Anand (@AnitaAnandMP) April 11, 2023

On Tuesday, 11 April, the Prime Minister of Ukraine, Denys Shmyhal, arrived in Canada.

Earlier, Shmyhal said in an interview with the Canadian newspaper The Globe and Mail that during his visit to Canada, he would hold negotiations on ammunition and heavy equipment.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!