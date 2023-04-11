All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine's Ministry of Defence explains why Armed Forces do not leave Bakhmut

STANISLAV POHORILOVTuesday, 11 April 2023, 21:18
Ukraine's Ministry of Defence explains why Armed Forces do not leave Bakhmut

The city of Bakhmut in the Donetsk Oblast took the brunt of the Russian invaders in the East, and leaving the city would mean allowing the Russians deeper into the Ukrainian territory.

Source: Hanna Maliar, Deputy Minister of Defence, on the air of national television 

Quote from Maliar: "It is in Bakhmut where the enemy is concentrating their main efforts, so we have to concentrate [our efforts - ed.] there in response in order to stop them. In fact, Bakhmut has now taken the main blow of the enemy's armed forces and their private armies in the East. "

Advertisement:

Details: According to her, if the defenders had not defended Bakhmut, the Russians would have moved deeper into our territory. "Therefore, the importance of the defence of Bakhmut must be understood in this context," said Maliar.

The deputy minister added that the invaders will not stop trying to completely take control of the city. Since the Armed Forces of Ukraine had already destroyed a large number of mercenaries of the Wagner Private Military Company, the Russians began to pull up their airborne and assault units.

At the same time, the Deputy Minister added, the Russian artillery and aviation "turned the city into Syrian Aleppo".

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

All News
RECENT NEWS
20:11
Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again
19:55
UK and Norway officially announce creation of maritime coalition for Ukraine
19:50
Russians launch several groups of attack drones, south threatened for now
19:26
Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo
19:21
Kuleba on results of meeting with Hungarian Foreign Minister: We've had a sincere conversation
19:06
Establish an international tribunal or court for Ukraine on the crime of aggression – time is of the Eessence
18:46
Ukrainian Defence Minister has frank conversation with Hungarian counterpart
18:34
Air defence downs Russian missile over Zaporizhzhia Oblast
17:56
Ukrainian soldier and movie industry employee Ruslan Volodin dies in combat
17:34
Russian militant to remain in custody in Finland despite Ukraine seeking his extradition
All News
Advertisement: