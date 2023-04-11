Ukraine's Ministry of Defence explains why Armed Forces do not leave Bakhmut

The city of Bakhmut in the Donetsk Oblast took the brunt of the Russian invaders in the East, and leaving the city would mean allowing the Russians deeper into the Ukrainian territory.

Source: Hanna Maliar, Deputy Minister of Defence, on the air of national television

Quote from Maliar: "It is in Bakhmut where the enemy is concentrating their main efforts, so we have to concentrate [our efforts - ed.] there in response in order to stop them. In fact, Bakhmut has now taken the main blow of the enemy's armed forces and their private armies in the East. "

Details: According to her, if the defenders had not defended Bakhmut, the Russians would have moved deeper into our territory. "Therefore, the importance of the defence of Bakhmut must be understood in this context," said Maliar.

The deputy minister added that the invaders will not stop trying to completely take control of the city. Since the Armed Forces of Ukraine had already destroyed a large number of mercenaries of the Wagner Private Military Company, the Russians began to pull up their airborne and assault units.

At the same time, the Deputy Minister added, the Russian artillery and aviation "turned the city into Syrian Aleppo".

