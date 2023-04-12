Ukrainian forces kill 730 invaders and destroy 2 tanks over past 24 hours

Ukrainian troops have killed 730 Russian soldiers over the past 24 hours, whereas over 180,000 invaders have been killed since the beginning of the war.

Source: General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces on Facebook

Details: Total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 12 April 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

approximately 180,050 (+730) military personnel,

3,646 (+2) tanks,

7,043 (+5) armoured combat vehicles,

2,770 (+5) artillery systems,

535 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems,

282 (+0) air defence systems,

307 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft,

293 (+0) helicopters,

2,334 (+2) operational-tactical UAVs,

911 (+0) cruise missiles,

18 (+0) ships/boats,

5,630 (+10) vehicles and tankers,

319 (+3) special vehicles and other equipment.

The data is being confirmed.

