Ukrainian forces kill 730 invaders and destroy 2 tanks over past 24 hours
Wednesday, 12 April 2023, 08:07
Ukrainian troops have killed 730 Russian soldiers over the past 24 hours, whereas over 180,000 invaders have been killed since the beginning of the war.
Source: General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces on Facebook
Details: Total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 12 April 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 180,050 (+730) military personnel,
- 3,646 (+2) tanks,
- 7,043 (+5) armoured combat vehicles,
- 2,770 (+5) artillery systems,
- 535 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems,
- 282 (+0) air defence systems,
- 307 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft,
- 293 (+0) helicopters,
- 2,334 (+2) operational-tactical UAVs,
- 911 (+0) cruise missiles,
- 18 (+0) ships/boats,
- 5,630 (+10) vehicles and tankers,
- 319 (+3) special vehicles and other equipment.
The data is being confirmed.
