Belarusian Foreign Minister speaks in Hungary about negotiations and truce in Ukraine

European PravdaWednesday, 12 April 2023, 19:44

During a visit to Budapest, Belarusian Foreign Minister Sergei Aleinik called for an immediate ceasefire in Ukraine and the start of peace talks.

Source: statement by the Belarusian minister cited by Belarusian Foreign Ministry, reports European Pravda

Details: "Minsk's position on Ukraine is unequivocal: we need to stop the loss of life, immediately declare a ceasefire and start negotiations; the sooner, the better. Belarus, like Hungary, is on the side of peace," said the Belarusian Foreign Minister.

He added that Minsk, for its part, "has taken and will continue to take all possible efforts to de-escalate the conflict in Ukraine".

Aleinik accused "some countries" of trying to drag Belarus into the war. He said that there are "concrete actions and facts to prove it".

"The issues of security of the state and citizens are more acute than ever. For all the years of its sovereignty and independence, Belarus has never been in such an alarming and threatening situation as it is today," he said.

The Belarusian minister said that his country "has never created problems for either its neighbours or other countries". "We are not doing it now. Belarus is an exceptionally peaceful country. Our land is enough for us. We are not going to attack anyone," he said.

Background: Belarus has been supporting Russia since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 and has provided Russian troops with its territory to carry out aggression.

Russian troops are trained and treated in Belarus. Russia has also launched missile attacks from the territory of Belarus.

Aleinik arrived in Hungary on Tuesday to participate in a meeting of the intergovernmental commission on economic cooperation.

Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó explained that he met with the Belarusian foreign minister because Hungary wants peace in Ukraine as soon as possible.

