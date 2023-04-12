All Sections
Literature about Russian land and Patriarch Kirill found in Moscow-linked church in Khmelnytskyi Oblast

Iryna BalachukWednesday, 12 April 2023, 19:59
Dozens of books and magazines about Russia were found in the Church of the Nativity of the Virgin Mary of the Moscow Patriarchate in Starokostiantyniv, Khmelnytskyi Oblast.

Source: local news agency Vsim (To Everyone); Serhii Khudyi, head of the public organisation Starokostiantyniv Caring, on Facebook

Detail: The news agency reports that the audit committee inspected the church's library.

According to Khudyi, they found, among other things, "Christmas messages from Patriarch Kirill of Moscow," "tales of the Russian land," and "anti-vaccination" literature.

It is also reported that a portrait of Russian emperor Nicholas II was found in St George's Church on Franko Street in Khmelnytskyi during an audit.

 
Photo from local news agency Vsim

Background:
On 8 April, about a thousand people in Starokostiantyniv voted to transfer the Holy Nativity of the Virgin Mary Church from the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of Moscow Patriarchate to the Orthodox Church of Ukraine. After that, supporters of the Moscow Patriarchate let a commission and a priest into the church.

